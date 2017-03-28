Beaver Township Police hope video will lead to suspect in restau - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Video shows suspect pouring gasoline on restaurant furniture

Beaver Township Police hope video will lead to suspect in restaurant arson

BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Investigators admit that the surveillance video is not the best, but they hope it will help lead them to an arsonist.

Beaver Township police have released video showing someone pouring gasoline from a can on the furniture and fabric covering the patio behind the Los Gallos restaurant on Market Street this past weekend.

Detective Eric Dattilo tells 21 News that the suspect set the fire early Sunday morning, then fled.

According to Dattilo, someone who was still working inside the business spotted the fire and doused it with a fire extinguisher.

Damage was minimal and the restaurant remains open.

Dattilo is asking anyone with information about the attempted arson or the person in the video to call Beaver Township Police Department at 330-549-5338.

