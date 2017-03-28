Austintown mom charged after barefoot 4-year-old found on New Road

An Austintown woman is free on bond as she waits for a court hearing to answer allegations that she let her four-year-old barefoot daughter walk unsupervised along New Road.

Kirsten Adkins, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of child endangering on Monday.

According to a police report, a woman driving near some apartments along New Road late Monday morning found the young girl running along the road. The child was not wearing shoes or socks.

After spending 20 minutes trying to help the girl find her home, the woman called the police.

The officer located the child's home after learning that she was the same little girl found wandering two doors down from her mother's apartment a week earlier.

After no one answered a knock on the apartment's back door, the officer walked through the front door which had been left open.

Police say they opened a bedroom door and found Adkins and her boyfriend sleeping.

Neither had any idea that the girl had left the apartment, according to the report.

The child was turned over to a relative while her mother was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Adkins is scheduled for arraignment in county court on Wednesday.