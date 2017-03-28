Austintown mom charged after barefoot 4-year-old found on New Road

An attempted break-in lead a Canfield man and Tier 2 sexual predator to be arrested Wednesday. A woman called Canfield police to her Timber Run Court home after what she believed was an attempted burglary. Fingerprints on her windows were DNA tested and later identified as belonging to 26-year-old Matthew Krivanek of Canfield, the woman's neighbor. Krivanek had contacted Canfield police before his arrest, telling the officer he "didn't want to be accused of a...More >>
The PA Turnpike expects approximately 3.5 million vehicles on the road throughout the next week. Officials expect Friday to be the busiest day on the road, followed by next Wednesday. "The Fourth of July brings barbecues, fireworks and family celebrations," says Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "It also brings heavy levels of traffic onto our roadway and additional risk. We could make this holiday much safer if every driver buckled up and put down their phones, everyone dro...More >>
Sharon police are asking for help to find an arsonist resposible for setting multiple fires. At a Thursday press conference, Police Chief Gerald Smith says he's asking for the public for information that could lead to an arrest. So far this year alone, 19 fires were set and 16 of them are believed to be at the hand of an arsonist. Sharon police have also asked the Pennsylvania state police for help in the investigation. PA State Trooper, Dan Kesten, said, "We have the Pen...More >>
It's the toughest experience a parent could imagine: losing a child at birth. For one local couple, photographs helped preserve their daughter's memory and now they are sharing that gift with others through a non-profit called "Olivia's Grace."More >>
Corey Kluber allowed three hits and struck out 12 in eight innings to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday.More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
