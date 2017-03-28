Austintown mom charged after barefoot 4-year-old found on New Ro - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown mom charged after barefoot 4-year-old found on New Road

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

An Austintown woman is free on bond as she waits for a court hearing to answer allegations that she let her four-year-old barefoot daughter walk unsupervised along New Road.

Kirsten Adkins, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of child endangering on Monday.

According to a police report, a woman driving near some apartments along New Road late Monday morning found the young girl running along the road. The child was not wearing shoes or socks.

After spending 20 minutes trying to help the girl find her home, the woman called the police.

The officer located the child's home after learning that she was the same little girl found wandering two doors down from her mother's apartment a week earlier.

After no one answered a knock on the apartment's back door, the officer walked through the front door which had been left open.

Police say they opened a bedroom door and found Adkins and her boyfriend sleeping.

Neither had any idea that the girl had left the apartment, according to the report.

The child was turned over to a relative while her mother was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Adkins is scheduled for arraignment in county court on Wednesday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump travel ban goes into effect

    The Latest: Trump travel ban goes into effect

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:33:49 GMT
    The Latest: Mideast's biggest airline says its flights to US operate as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect.More >>
    The Latest: Mideast's biggest airline says its flights to US operate as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect.More >>

  • Canfield burglary suspect fakes seizure to avoid arrest

    Canfield burglary suspect fakes seizure to avoid arrest

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:40:32 GMT
    Michael KrivanekMichael Krivanek

    An attempted break-in lead a Canfield man and Tier 2 sexual predator to be arrested Wednesday.  A woman called Canfield police to her Timber Run Court home after what she believed was an attempted burglary.  Fingerprints on her windows were DNA tested and later identified as belonging to 26-year-old Matthew Krivanek of Canfield, the woman's neighbor.  Krivanek had contacted Canfield police before his arrest, telling the officer he "didn't want to be accused of a...

    More >>

    An attempted break-in lead a Canfield man and Tier 2 sexual predator to be arrested Wednesday.  A woman called Canfield police to her Timber Run Court home after what she believed was an attempted burglary.  Fingerprints on her windows were DNA tested and later identified as belonging to 26-year-old Matthew Krivanek of Canfield, the woman's neighbor.  Krivanek had contacted Canfield police before his arrest, telling the officer he "didn't want to be accused of a...

    More >>

  • PA Turnpike expects heavy holiday traffic

    PA Turnpike expects heavy holiday traffic

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:22:03 GMT

    The PA Turnpike expects approximately 3.5 million vehicles on the road throughout the next week. Officials expect Friday to be the busiest day on the road, followed by next Wednesday. "The Fourth of July brings barbecues, fireworks and family celebrations," says Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "It also brings heavy levels of traffic onto our roadway and additional risk. We could make this holiday much safer if every driver buckled up and put down their phones, everyone dro...

    More >>

    The PA Turnpike expects approximately 3.5 million vehicles on the road throughout the next week. Officials expect Friday to be the busiest day on the road, followed by next Wednesday. "The Fourth of July brings barbecues, fireworks and family celebrations," says Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "It also brings heavy levels of traffic onto our roadway and additional risk. We could make this holiday much safer if every driver buckled up and put down their phones, everyone dro...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms