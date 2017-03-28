Plan to possibly merge Liberty and Girard fire departments dead on arrival

A proposal to merge Liberty and Girard's fire departments was dead on arrival after community backlash Wednesday night.

There were heated moments at the Liberty Board of Trustees meeting to discuss possibly consolidating the two fire departments.

The trustees were expected to vote on whether or not they would move forward with a feasibility study to determine if a joint fire district would be the smart thing to do, but a backlash from both communities took over the meeting and the issue is over.

Trustees abandoned the vote.

Liberty and Girard firefighters used social media to recruit citizens who may have shared their concerns over the possibility of the merger to attend the meeting.

Township officials invited Girard's mayor and city council members to talk about conducting a formal study on consolidation, saying that the move could save taxpayer dollars.

A representative from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce was expected to be on hand to provide advice on funding a feasibility study for little or no cost.

Liberty Township Firefighter Union 2075 President Justin Graham told 21 News earlier that roughly half of his members would probably lose their jobs with a consolidation.

Girard Firefighters Local 1220 President Luke Grunder has expressed concern that having one, central fire station could impact response time by fire and rescue crews.

The Liberty Township Administration Building is on Churchill-Hubbard Road.