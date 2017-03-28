CEO: New Youngstown School conduct code could reduce suspensions

Starting on Wednesday, a revised Student Code of Conduct will usher in a new year for Youngstown City Schools.

In reviewing the student code of conduct the district CEO Krish Mohip found it was too punitive and too liberal in handing down suspensions.



"We saw suspension rates as high as 15,000 days of out of school suspensions. We saw as many as a thousand K-3 suspensions," Mohip said.



The new code gives school leaders more options to tailor consequences to each student and the particular circumstances.



"Because we really need to understand what's happening in that child's life. If we expect them not to repeat it, we have to take some ownership and say what is going on, what help do you need," said Mohip.

Pediatric psychologist Dr. David Chiarella sees it as a positive approach. "Taking a look at all of those different factors and trying to come up with an individualized plan, so to speak, I think makes a great deal of sense," Chiarella said.

Mohip said another important aspect of the new code is teaching students what harm was caused by their conduct. "Let's make sure they understand what they did and the impact of what they did. Then give them the opportunity to re-mediate that and fix whatever harm was caused, and then provide a consequence."



By implementing this new system and approach to student conduct Mohip says the number of out of school suspensions will decrease.