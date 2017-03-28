Liquor Commission to consider charges against Struthers tavern

A Struthers bar could face fines or even lose its liquor license following a drug raid conducted last week.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit have filed six administrative charges including drug possession, drug sales and drug paraphernalia possession against The Bowery tavern.

After the search of the East Midlothian Boulevard Tavern on Thursday, three people were charged with drug-related offenses.

They were arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court on Friday, and face another court appearance on Friday.

The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission later.

Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions or revocation of the liquor permit, according to a news release from the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ohio Investigative Unit agents are plain-clothed officers responsible for enforcing the state’s liquor laws