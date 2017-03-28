Lisbon Dunkin' Donut employees save favorite customer

Businesses always try to provide good customer service, but the service at the Lisbon Dunkin' Donuts was literally life-saving in one instance.

The credit goes to a couple of employees who clearly went the extra mile.

Danielle Hastings and Megan Schriner take pride in their work at the Lisbon Dunkin' Donuts. They have their regulars who visit every day for their particular favorite cup of Joe.

Gary Phillips is one of them.

"He gets a Vanilla Bean Coolata with extra vanilla bean which sticks out to us. We just started friending him and he comes every day. We talk to him. His wife passed away about five months ago," said Danielle.

When Gary failed to show up for a few days, they knew something was wrong.

Megan and Danielle went to the home where the 73-year-old lives and yelled through his bedroom window.

"I said, 'Gary can you hear me? It's Danielle from Dunkin?'" Yes, replied Phillips. "I said, 'Can you come to the door?' and he said, 'No I'm on the floor.'"

Phillips had fallen and was thought to have been on the floor for days, unable to get help on his own. The women called 911.

"There was no thinking about it. I wanted to get him help as fast as I could. Even another hour, I don't know what could have happened to him. He was shaking really bad. He was very pale and his lips were purple. He was dehydrated and so confused," said Megan.

All the workers at Dunkin' Donuts were happy to hear that Phillips will be okay and be back for a Coolata in no time.

"I would do it again for any of my customers to know they were safe," said Megan.