Forever home funding sought for foster child who received liver transplant

The Trumbull County foster child who received a live saving liver transplant two years ago is still waiting to officially be adopted.

While Jamie's adoptive family has been identified, their home legally doesn't have enough bedrooms for Jamie and her three siblings, who are also being adopted by the family.

"They've waited long enough. We got her through the worst of it with the liver transplant. So, we just want to move on and get them a forever home," said Marilyn Pape with Trumbull County Children Services.

Six-year-old Jamie and her siblings, eight-year-old Jeremiah, four-year-old Norriah and one-year-old Reecee get to visit as siblings at their adoptive family's home, but until the family adds on, only the youngest two kids can live there.

"They are committing the rest of their lives to raising these kids and not knowing what the future holds," said Pape.

The family's commitment to these children is what prompted Trumbull County Children Services to partner with Homes for Kids to launch A Home for Jamie and Her Siblings campaign.

So far, roughly $40,000 in material and labor have been pledged to the renovation project. However, another $50,000 is needed.

The plan is to convert the family's current living room into a master bedroom, add another bedroom on the main floor of the home, build a full bathroom and a half bath, as well as add on a new living room.

The goal is that the project will be finished by the end of summer so life can begin for this new family.

Donations can be made payable to Homes For Kids and mailed to 165 East Park Ave., P.O .Box 683, Niles, OH 44446 with “A Home For Jamie and Her Siblings” in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at YouCaring.com/HomeForJamieAndHer Siblings.

Individuals who would like more information or businesses who are interested in supporting this project should contact Claire Gysegem, with Trumbull County CSB, at 330-372-2010 x 1207, or email Claire.Gysegem@jfs.ohio.gov, or Danette Palmer, with Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions at 330-544-8005 x534 or email danette@hfk.org.

