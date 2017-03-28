ODOT: I-680 Route 164 interchange project is on schedule - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ODOT: I-680 Route 164 interchange project is on schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

It doesn't appear likely that State Representative John Boccieri will be able to convince the Ohio Department of Transportation to move up the completion date of a new interchange at Interstate 680 and State Route 164.

ODOT is working on plans for the new interchange that would provide an alternative for southbound I-680 rush hour drivers who now crowd onto the Western Reserve Road ramp, which is the last exit before the Ohio Turnpike.

Citing concerns for motorists, Representative Boccieri said he would talk with ODOT officials about expediting the project.

Responding to an email, an ODOT official notes that the completion date of the entire project has already been moved up by one year from fall 2020 to the fall of 2019.

According to ODOT, right of way acquisition for the project should be completed this summer. The contract is expected to be finalized this winter and construction should start during the spring of next year.

