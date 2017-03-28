Great Groceries: Asian Steak Bites

Young drivers in Ohio could have to wait an additional six month to get their licenses. It's part of a new bill sponsored by Ohio State Representative, Gary Scherer (R) and Representative Michael Sheehy (D). In 2016, approximately 8,300 injuries and fatalities occurred in Ohio teen driver crashes. This is a 15 percent increase from 2014 and equates to an average of 23 injuries or fatalities every day involving a teen driver. The bill proposes extending the permit phase ...More >>
Authorities in Mercer County are hoping members of the public can help them stop a rash of arson that has plagued the city of Sharon for the past two years.More >>
53 year-old Mark Schass was killed Thursday morning in a fiery crash along I-76. If pictures speak a thousand words, the ones posted to Schaas Facebook page show a passion for everything sports.More >>
An attempted break-in lead a Canfield man and Tier 2 sexual predator to be arrested Wednesday. A woman called Canfield police to her Timber Run Court home after what she believed was an attempted burglary. Fingerprints on her windows were DNA tested and later identified as belonging to 26-year-old Matthew Krivanek of Canfield, the woman's neighbor. Krivanek had contacted Canfield police before his arrest, telling the officer he "didn't want to be accused of a...More >>
Corey Kluber allowed three hits and struck out 12 in eight innings to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday.More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
