Great Groceries: Asian Steak Bites

Asian Steak Bites

1 1/2 lbs. london broil or flat iron steak, trimmed and cut into bite size pieces

4 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. hot sauce, divided

2 Tbsp. plus 1/2 tsp. sesame oil, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. lime zest

4 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. horseradish

Sesame seeds for serving



In a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, honey, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil and garlic. Toss steak in soy sauce mixture. Cover tightly and marinate for at least 20 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Place some of the steak in a single layer in the pan. Sear meat for 1 to 2 minutes. Quickly flip and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Remove cooked steak, add remaining sesame oil to the pan and repeat to sear remaining steak.

Combine mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice, remaining 1 tsp. hot sauce, sugar and horseradish in a bowl. Stir well. Top cooked steak with sesame seeds and serve with dipping sauce.