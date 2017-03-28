H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball

Jefferson 2 Lakeview 3

Niles 4 Hubbard 1


H.S. Softball

Salem 0 Louisville 10

Lakeview 13 Jefferson 10

