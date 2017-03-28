Packed house for Gloria Steinem lecture

One of the world's most influential women activists was in the Valley Tuesday night.

An hour and a half before Gloria Steinem was set to take the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium a line outside had already started to form.

"Obviously it's going to be political as far as energizing the base here and people getting out," said Diane Syphrit from Hermitage who was waiting in line.

"There is an urgent need for public involvement to stand up to these thugs that are running our country," said Jeff Enterline of Medina who was also waiting in line.

Inside, before taking the stage. YSU students experienced a much more intimate conversation with Steinem, as she answered questions and offered advice on the challenges facing the younger generation.

"Even though you see the difficulty, the process is rewarding," said Steinem. "It does help to be old because of course, you remember when it was way worse than it is now, but on the other hand you see things being repeated which drives you crazy."

The conversations moved in a number of directions; from politics to the Women's March, to the iconic pink hats.

"It was wonderfully humorous. It's the biggest march in history. No violent incidence. It was amazing," said Steinem.

When asked what can today's feminists do better, she referenced recent criticism of an outfit worn by Emma Watson, a celebrity becoming known for her empowering messages.

"Who cares, you know, that annoys me. We should be able to wear anything we (obscenity) well please," said Steinem. In the end, "Mostly all these quibbles are about little stuff and there's some kind of answer and if there isn't we can just agree to think differently. That's okay too," said added.

