Youngstown police search for armed men in East Side neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One man is in the Mahoning County jail after a routine traffic stop in Youngstown turned into a search as police converged on an East Side neighborhood.

Officers on patrol in the Rockford Village area at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday spotted a car on Dogwood Lane that failed to use a turn signal.

When police attempted to pull the car over, the two men inside bailed out, dropping their guns as they ran into a wooded area.

Police searched the neighborhood and were able to arrest one of the men.

The other suspect slipped away, but officers recovered both weapons.

