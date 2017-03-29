Poland, Lowellville, Struthers residents ask about glowing night - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland, Lowellville, Struthers residents ask about glowing night sky

POLAND TWP., Ohio -

People living and working in Poland, Struthers and Lowellville have been contacting 21 News to find out why the sky appeared to glowing overnight.

A police dispatcher tells us that the light comes from the flame of a natural gas well near Route 224 in Poland.

Energy companies use a method known as flaring, which according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is the controlled burning of natural gas and a common practice in oil and gas exploration, production and processing operations.

There are several reasons why it may be necessary to flare gas according to the ODNR.

A temporary flare is used during well production testing, and can also be used for safety measures when equipment or piping becomes over-pressured.

Temporary flares are used as an outlet for gas during maintenance and equipment repairs.

Flare gas systems are also used to manage waste gas that cannot be efficiently captured and returned to the system for processing.

