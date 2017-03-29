Panel: No fix for Ohio unemployment benefit system by April - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Panel: No fix for Ohio unemployment benefit system by April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Members of a panel working on a plan to fix Ohio's unemployment compensation system say they won't meet an April deadline but aim to have a proposal ready by June, before the Legislature's summer break.

In the wake of the recession that started in 2007, concern has grown about the system's structure and how long the state's fund that pays unemployment benefits could be sustained.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mMmGba ) reports the 10-member working group of lawmakers and business and labor representatives will be examining the estimated costs of dozens of possible solutions. Some would reduce benefits for unemployed workers, and others would raise the taxes that employers pay to fund the system.

To pick a proposal, group members must first decide how much money the fund needs to remain solvent.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

