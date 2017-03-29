Warren shooting hospitalizes two - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren shooting hospitalizes two

WARREN, Ohio -

Two shooting victims are telling Warren police they don't know who shot them early Wednesday morning.

Police interviewed Shontell Williams,31, of Niles and Dearis Bennett, 22, of Warren in the St. Joseph Hospital emergency room where Williams was being treated for head and chest wounds, and Bennett for a wounded knee.

Both victims say they were outside on Colonial Street SE near Hazelwood Avenue at around 2:30 am when they were struck by gunfire.

Neighbors who drove them to the hospital reported seeing a dark car and hearing gunshots but didn't see who was in the car.

Police recovered 40 caliber and 9 mm shell casings from the shooting scene.

According to the report, police did not believe that either victim suffered critical injuries.

  Ohio bill proposes new regulations for young drivers

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:20:58 GMT

    Young drivers in Ohio could have to wait an additional six month to get their licenses.  It's part of a new bill sponsored by Ohio State Representative, Gary Scherer (R) and Representative Michael Sheehy (D).  In 2016, approximately 8,300 injuries and fatalities occurred in Ohio teen driver crashes. This is a 15 percent increase from 2014 and equates to an average of 23 injuries or fatalities every day involving a teen driver. The bill proposes extending the permit phase ...

  More court challenges expected for Trump's new travel ban

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:36:45 GMT
    While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
  Trump voter info request rebuffed by Ohio Secretary of State

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:31:49 GMT
    One of Ohio's high-profile Republicans is saying "no" to a request for detailed voter information requested by President Trump's commission looking into suspicions of widespread voter fraud in the U.S. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has rejected a request from the Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requesting what Husted characterizes as confidential voter information. "The confidential information, such as the last four...
