Warren shooting hospitalizes two

Two shooting victims are telling Warren police they don't know who shot them early Wednesday morning.

Police interviewed Shontell Williams,31, of Niles and Dearis Bennett, 22, of Warren in the St. Joseph Hospital emergency room where Williams was being treated for head and chest wounds, and Bennett for a wounded knee.

Both victims say they were outside on Colonial Street SE near Hazelwood Avenue at around 2:30 am when they were struck by gunfire.

Neighbors who drove them to the hospital reported seeing a dark car and hearing gunshots but didn't see who was in the car.

Police recovered 40 caliber and 9 mm shell casings from the shooting scene.

According to the report, police did not believe that either victim suffered critical injuries.