Warren homeowner chases suspected copper thief

Warren police are investigating another reported theft of copper pipe.

Earlier this week, officials at a Warren church discovered they had become a victim.

The latest report comes from a woman who rents out a home on Nevada Ave. NW.

The woman tells police she was pulling into the driveway Tuesday afternoon when she spotted a male walking out the back door holding copper pipe.

The suspect started the runaway but came back to the house to get his bicycle.

The woman tried to follow the suspect but lost sight of him in the area of Parkman Road and Mason Street NW.

Police accompanied the woman into the basement where they found that all of the copper pipes had been taken.