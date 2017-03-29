Village's legal fees in traffic camera case total over $260K

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) - A southwest Ohio village that had its traffic camera enforcement ruled unconstitutional in 2014 has spent more than $260,000 in legal fees the past four years defending that enforcement.

A Butler County judge ruled last month that New Miami must pay back more than $3 million collected from drivers for speeding citations from the automated cameras formerly used by the village. Police now use hand-held cameras to comply with state law requiring an officer be present when camera enforcement is used.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2odpL1h) attorneys for the drivers recently asked an Ohio appeals court reviewing the case to force the village to reveal its legal bills.

The village's outside counsel says New Miami officials plan to continue the legal fight and believe they ultimately will prevail.

