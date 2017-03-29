Police: Teen hospitalized after apartment complex shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Dayton say a shooting has left a 14-year-old boy seriously injured.

Police tell WHIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2owFN5L ) that the shooting happened near an apartment complex in Dayton around 7:32 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 14-year-old was struck.

The teen was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. Further information about the shooting wasn't immediately available.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com

