Human legs found in trash prompt Ohio homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say two human legs have been found in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio's capital, prompting a homicide investigation.

Columbus police were called to the business on the city's south side late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed that the discovery involved human remains. WCMH-TV reports a coroner's van went to the scene Tuesday evening.

Police released no other details as they investigate the source of the remains and how they ended up at the waste facility.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.