Ohio house explosion injures 3; gas leak suspected as cause

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say three people were hurt in an overnight house explosion in southwest Ohio, and investigators suspect a natural gas leak is to blame.

The blast was reported at a home in Kettering, just south of Dayton.

Kettering Fire Battalion Chief Mike Miller said early Wednesday morning that one person was seriously hurt, and two others suffered minor injuries. A fourth person at the home was unharmed.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Miller says workers subsequently checked gas meters in the area and determined there was no further safety threat.

