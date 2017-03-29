Couple dies in Cincinnati home fire; 'hoarding' hinders help

CINCINNATI (AP) - Firefighters say a husband and wife died in an early morning fire in their Cincinnati home.

Fire officials described them as an older couple whose packed house was a "hoarding" situation that hindered access for emergency responders early Wednesday. District 4 Fire Chief Lou Arnold says the fire was relatively small, but the entire house was filled with smoke.

Arnold says firefighters found the couple in their bed on the second floor around 2 a.m.

He says one firefighter strained his back while removing one of the victims. Their names weren't immediately released.

Investigators were trying to determine what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.