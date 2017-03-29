Contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country.

The Trump administration plans to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States.

Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

Gunman kills at least 1 inside NYC hospital, then kills self

An elite prep school is again under fire for allegations involving a game of sexual conquest similar to one a few years back where a student was charged with sexually assaulting a freshman over a sordid tradition called the "Senior Salute.".

Smokejumpers who parachute to the remote wildfires with enough firefighting gear to last a few days in the backcountry are practicing their skills in New Mexico.

Smokejumpers prepare to parachute in to fight US wildfires

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - More Americans signed contracts to buy homes last month as warm weather and rising confidence appeared to encourage consumers to look for houses.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index climbed 5.5 percent in February to 112.3, its highest point since April and its second-highest point since 2006.

Lawrence Yun, the Realtors' chief economist, suggested that a rising stock market had helped bolster confidence. "Last month being the warmest February in decades also played a role in kick-starting prospective buyers' house hunt," Yun said.

In addition, rising prices may have nudged some Americans into making offers for homes now out of fear of having to pay more if they wait.

The NAR's index of pending home sales rose 11.4 percent in the Midwest, 4.3 percent in the South, 3.4 percent in the Northeast and 3.1 percent in the West.

The U.S. housing market is looking strong despite a sharp rise in mortgage rates since the presidential election. The average on a benchmark 30-year fixed rate loan was 4.23 percent last week, up from 3.54 percent the week before the Nov. 8 vote.

Investors bid up rates in part out of expectation that President Donald Trump's plans to cut taxes and increase spending on defense and infrastructure would raise economic growth and inflation.

The Realtors reported last week that sales of existing homes fell in February after having surged in January to the fastest pace in a decade. Sales were still up solidly from a year earlier.

The supply of homes for sale is tight and is helping to drive prices up and affordability down. The number of listings for sale has tumbled 6.4 percent over the past year to 1.75 million homes last month, up only slightly from a record low in January.

The supply of homes for sale has fallen on an annual basis for the past 21 months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.