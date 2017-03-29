No LGBTQ category included in Census proposal for 2020 count - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

No LGBTQ category included in Census proposal for 2020 count

Posted: Updated:

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Census Bureau is not proposing a separate count of LGBTQ Americans for its 2020 Census.

The category had been sought by gay rights advocates.

The bureau counts Americans according to race, gender and other characteristics. In its proposal to Congress, the people-counting agency is not asking for a separate category for LGBTQ Americans. The Census Bureau had no immediate comment.

But gay rights advocates say it's more evidence that Trump is going back on a campaign promise to protect the gay community. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services removed questions on sexuality from two of its surveys.

The Trump administration also has cancelled an Obama administration directive that students should use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms