Dylan to meet Nobel academy to receive literature diploma

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country.

The Trump administration plans to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States.

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

An elite prep school is again under fire for allegations involving a game of sexual conquest similar to one a few years back where a student was charged with sexually assaulting a freshman over a sordid tradition called the "Senior Salute.".

Smokejumpers who parachute to the remote wildfires with enough firefighting gear to last a few days in the backcountry are practicing their skills in New Mexico.

By MATTI HUUHTANEN

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) - Nobel literature prize laureate Bob Dylan will meet with members of the Swedish Academy during a weekend visit to Stockholm and they will hand over his Nobel diploma and medal, the academy said Wednesday

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the academy, said in a blog on the academy's website that Dylan will not give his Nobel lecture during the weekend but that a recorded version would be sent at a later date.

She noted that taped Nobel lectures are occasionally presented, most recently in 2013 by Canadian Nobel literature laureate Alice Munro.

Danius said that the academy "is very much looking forward to the weekend" and will attend a Dylan concert, but added that the setting of their meeting will be "small and intimate, and no media will be present," in line with his wishes.

The 75-year-old Dylan, who was awarded the prize "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," declined an invitation last year to the traditional Nobel Prize banquet and ceremony on Dec. 10 - the date of Alfred Nobel's death - pleading other commitments. He is performing concerts in Stockholm both Saturday and Sunday.

