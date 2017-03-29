Chad Anthony's co-owner reports $33,000 missing from restaurant

The Austintown Police Department is investigating a report that more than $33,000 is missing from the Chad Anthony's restaurant chain.

A police report filed Tuesday by restaurant co-owner Tim Merlin alleges that a former business partner, whose name has been redacted from the report, had earlier agreed to have Chad Anthony's take part in Valley Deals 365 and My Valley Deals.

Both promotions are designed to drum up traffic for area businesses by selling certificates to potential customers who receive discounts for meals and other services.

Merlin tells police that people would purchase $20 worth of food coupons from Valley Deals 365 for $10. The $10 was to be split between the promotional agency and the restaurant.

Merlin says he learned that Valley Deals 365 had deposited the restaurant's share of $26.948.75 into an account for the restaurant.

My Valley Deals deposited $6,255 into another account, according to Merlin.

But when Merlin checked for the deposits, he says he found no record that the restaurant had received the combined deposits of $33,203.75.

Merlin says both accounts used to deposit the money are associated with his former business partner, the addresses of which came back to a post office box on Lockwood Avenue in Boardman.

Police have not filed any charges in connection with the investigation.