Valley Home Depot stores hosting hiring events today

Home Depot is stepping up efforts to fill 63 job openings at its stores in the Youngstown area and more than 80,000 openings nationwide for the spring.

The retail home improvement chain is holding hiring events at local stores today beginning at 1 p.m.

The company is looking to hire people for what it says are seasonal and permanent, part-time sales and cashier positions, according to a news release.

On site interviews will be held between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. today at all local Home Depot locations, including Boardman, Niles, Austintown and Salem.

Part-time and full-time permanent hourly employees qualify for profit sharing, tuition assistance, 401k and a discounted stock purchase plan, according to Home Depot.

People may also apply online at careers.homedepot.com.

Job seekers who text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 will receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (Message and data rates may apply.)

