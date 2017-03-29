YPD looks for CVS robbery suspect

Investigators are hoping someone can help them identify a suspect wanted for robbing a North Side business.

Detectives are circulating surveillance pictures of a man suspected of holding up the CVS pharmacy on Park Avenue on the afternoon of March 16.

The clerk says the suspect had his hand in his pocket, claiming to have a gun when he demanded cash in $20 bills.

The victim did not actually see a gun or see if the suspect drove away in a vehicle.

Police are including an image of the back of the suspect to show the blue backpack he was carrying and the bald spot on the back of his head.

The suspect is described as a black male about 50-years-old, 5' 9", 200 pounds, wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or knows anything about the crime to contact Detective Sergeant Tony Vitullo at 330-742-8250.