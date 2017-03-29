YPD looks for CVS robbery suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YPD looks for CVS robbery suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators are hoping someone can help them identify a suspect wanted for robbing a North Side business.

Detectives are circulating surveillance pictures of a man suspected of holding up the CVS pharmacy on Park Avenue on the afternoon of March 16.

The clerk says the suspect had his hand in his pocket, claiming to have a gun when he demanded cash in $20 bills.

The victim did not actually see a gun or see if the suspect drove away in a vehicle.

Police are including an image of the back of the suspect to show the blue backpack he was carrying and the bald spot on the back of his head.

The suspect is described as a black male about 50-years-old, 5' 9", 200 pounds, wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or knows anything about the crime to contact Detective Sergeant Tony Vitullo at 330-742-8250.

    After serving many years with the FBI, Todd Werth will soon become the new Police Chief in Boardman.  Township trustees introduced Werth at a news conference on Friday. With several local chiefs of police on hand, trustees welcomed Werth as their unanimous choice to take charge of the township police department.   A U.S. Army veteran, Werth has served the last four years as the Supervisory Senior Agent for the Youngstown office of the FBI.  He is a recipient...
    In the coming days, fireworks will be lighting up the sky.  For some service members, though, they may actually spark something much deeper. "Fireworks replicate the sounds of IEDs and explosions that often times our combat vets have been exposed to and the small often times has the same smell as gunpowder.  So, it is often times replicating similar dynamics when they were in actual combat," said clinical director Amber Stiles-Bodnar with Blue Star Counseling Serv...

    In the coming days, fireworks will be lighting up the sky.  For some service members, though, they may actually spark something much deeper. "Fireworks replicate the sounds of IEDs and explosions that often times our combat vets have been exposed to and the small often times has the same smell as gunpowder.  So, it is often times replicating similar dynamics when they were in actual combat," said clinical director Amber Stiles-Bodnar with Blue Star Counseling Serv...

    President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him:
    President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him: Stop, please just stop.
