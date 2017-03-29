Fire prompts evacuation at Brookfield apartment building

Fire forced residents to flee from a three-story apartment building in Brookfield.

Firefighters were called to the brick building on the corner of Broadway Ave. SE and Elm Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Those first on the scene reported smoke coming from the roof of the Hilltop apartments, and an immediate evacuation was ordered.

Investigators believe the fire started due to an electrical problem.

Everyone got out of the building safely.