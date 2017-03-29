State grants $320,000 for Greenville water plant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State grants $320,000 for Greenville water plant

GREENVILLE, Pa. -

The Greenville Borough Municipal Authority is being awarded a $320,000 state grant to update the control system at the water treatment plant.

The grant, which was announced on Wednesday by State Rep. Mark Longietti and state Sen. Michele Brooks, will help fund a $387,800 project to improve communication from the West End and East End tanks and the booster pump station to the water treatment plant to prevent costly overflows and the drainage of tanks.

The current system relies on telephone landlines to monitor water levels in the storage tanks and has experienced failures from various causes, including tree limbs falling on the lines.

The new system will ensure more reliable communication from the main control building and will provide real-time data on system water levels.

The grant was issued by the Department of Community and Economic Development's Small Water and Sewer grant program, which funds activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply or sanitary sewer system.

