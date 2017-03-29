Youngstown Health Department fielding bed bug complaints

Bed bugs can be hard to spot. They also can be hard to get rid of.

"We do get a lot of calls about bed bugs. There is really nothing we can personally do at the health department," said Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

Commissioner Bishop said her office fields calls weekly about bed bugs.

According to the EPA, the critters travel easily, which can make it hard to stop them from spreading. Referred to as a public health pest, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease.

"Because they don't spread disease, it is not something that is reportable to the health department. So, all we can do is educate," said Bishop.

Bishop says her can educate businesses, schools and apartment complexes on ways to prevent bed bugs and ways to mitigate them.

To protect your home, it's recommended you check secondhand furniture, reduce clutter, vacuum frequently and be vigilant if use shared laundry facilities. To protect yourself in public places, the EPA recommends reducing clutter in the workplace, keeping your belongings off the floor and away from other people and being vigilant.

"We are seeing more and more, hearing more. So, I know in other communities they have like bed bug task forces. It is something we may look at down the road here," said Bishop.

Bishop says there is no quick fix for getting rid of bed bugs. She says your best bet would be to call an exterminator.