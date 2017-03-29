More bald eagles soar through Valley skies

It's America's favorite bird and our national symbol.

The bald eagle population is seeing a lot of growth and it's getting easier to spot one right here in the Valley.

Back in the late 70s, there were only four bald eagle nests in Ohio. Now, there are more than that in Mahoning County alone.

The overuse of the chemical DDT led to the drastic drop in their numbers, but now the eagle population is soaring.

Jeff Harvey of the local Audubon Society took 21 News to one nest in the Mill Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Beaver Township.

He said you can usually see the male flying around looking for food for the wife and kids. Eagles mate for life.

"They will actually lay their eggs in February and sit on them for 35 days. When they hatch they are in the nest for 75 days," said Harvey.

And this nest is huge. "They will use the same nest over and over again so these eagles at the sanctuary have been using the same nest for over 10 years. They keep adding to it so the nest gets bigger and bigger," said Harvey.

You can see a nest much closer by the Firestone Test center on Lipply Road. In fact, it almost hovers over the road.

And if it doesn't look like an eagle it still might be one. "They don't get their white heads and white tails until they are seven-years-old, so they are just big brown raptors," said Harvey.

It's taken a long time for the eagle population to bounce back. They can only lay about two eggs a year. Their life span is about 20 years.

Speaking of spans, their wing span can be over seven feet.

"It's the national bird. Eagles are very majestic. No matter how old you are, everybody gets excited when you see bald eagles," Harvey said.