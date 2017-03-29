Controlled fires rejuvenate land at Shenango reservoir - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Controlled fires rejuvenate land at Shenango reservoir

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. -

Thick smoke could be seen around the Shenango Reservoir in Mercer County on Wednesday.  

It was coming from a series of controlled burns being conducted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Flames leaped from the ground as employees of the Game Commission burned off several fields of warm season grasses around Shenango River Lake. 

A  commission supervisor says It's actually a good thing for the land and the wildlife.  "The grasses sometimes get too thick, which does not allow the wildlife to utilize it properly. So we have to thin it at times," said Dan Schmidt, Land Manger with the Game Commission.

Workers control the burn area using drip torches filled with diesel fuel and gasoline. "They're basically the folks that get the fire started," Schmidt said. 

The burn also is a way to eliminate unwanted species of plant life. "With the controlled burn, we can do that a lot more effectively compared to using pesticides and things like that," Schmidt said. 

Getting rid of the thick undergrowth helps to rejuvenate the soil.

"We want to burn that undergrowth or that thick thatch that has built up over the years. That promotes newer growth for food and then newer cover for in the future years," Schmidt said.  

The workers had plans to burn off seven separate fields of grass by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says this type of controlled burn needs to be done every so often and they haven't had the burns in the Shenango area for about five years.

  

