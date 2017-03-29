Lisbon search turns up heroin, cocaine and $58,000

Undercover drug agents serving an arrest warrant found a cache of heroin, cocaine, and pot at a home in Lisbon.

Members of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force went to the home at 533 West Washington Street on Tuesday to arrest 38-year-old William E. Martin, who was wanted on two counts of drug possession and failure to appear in court for a traffic violation.

Investigators say a search of the house turned up 183 grams of heroin, 278 grams of cocaine, 64 grams of crack cocaine, and 1,720 grams of marijuana.

They also found more than $58,000 in cash and seven guns.

Martin was also charged with a weapons violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.