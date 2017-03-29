Feds charge Leetonia mail carrier

A mail carrier from Columbiana County is in trouble with the federal government.

A federal grand jury has handed up a four-count indictment charging Jess A. Leon, 66, of Leetonia, with theft of government property and false statements and fraud to obtain federal employees’ compensation.

The indictment alleges that Leon, a mail carrier employed by the U.S. Postal Service, failed to disclose income from other employment, which resulted in Leon receiving federal workers’ compensation benefits to which he was not entitled.

Investigators also say Leon falsely represented his physical limitations in connection with his receipt of workers’ compensation benefits.

The indictment says Leon received the improper benefits from 2011 through 2015.

According to U.S. Justice Department records, no court date has been set for Leon.