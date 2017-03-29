Warren ITAM charged with illegal gambling

The ITAM Post 29 in Warren is facing charges for illegal gambling activity.

Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited the post on High Street NE February 4th.

An agent says they played a gambling type slot machine and won $22.

They say an employee paid out cash for the winnings from her register at the bar.

"Any of these video machines in these types of places are not allowed to have cash payouts. There are things like gas cards or prizes you can get, but not cash payouts," said Warren City Law Director Greg Hicks.

Agents filed charges of operating a gambling house and illegal gambling.

Hicks says it's possible the operator could face fines.