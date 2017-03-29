Trumbull County shifts bed tax dollars from air base project

Leaders in Trumbull County voted to funnel tax dollars away from a project at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station that they believe has stalled.

Trumbull County Commissioners are changing the percentage of the bed tax given to the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau to two percent.

The half-percent increase would have helped to fund the construction of deployment hubs for troops at the air base. The money was allocated to the Port Authority, but commissioners voted Wednesday to adjust the county's contribution to three percent.

"We were all hopeful, but it's been nine months and we feel being good stewards of the money we have to return it to the tourism bureau," said Dan Polivka, Trumbull County Commissioner.

Polivka says the shift in tax money will provide about $79,000 to the tourism bureau each year. He says the money will be used in part to pay for advertising the county's attractions.

Regarding the status of the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA) Cargo Building on Ridge Road, the commander of the 910th Airlift Wing said that they can't move forward without support from their higher headquarters.

"Without the support of and direction from Air Force Reserve Command, our higher headquarters, the 910th Airlift Wing cannot pursue any strategic plans for the acquisition of or future use for the WRPA cargo building property," said Air Force Reserve Col. Dan Sarachene, 910th Airlift Wing commander.