Former Salem attorney indicted on multiple charges including theft

A woman who once advised the Village of Lisbon on legal matters is now in trouble with the law.

Disbarred attorney and former Lisbon Village Solicitor Virginia M. Barborak faces multiple charges, including grand theft in connection with a case out of Trumbull County.

Barborak of Salem was disbarred by the Ohio Supreme Court in December of 2016, and has since been found in contempt for failing to surrender her attorney registration card as well as her certificate of admission.

The five counts filed against her in Trumbull County Common Pleas Wednesday are the latest she's facing in relation to her former practice.

Barborak is indicted on one count of grand theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of perjury and one count of forgery.

Records indicate she had control of a property and falsified records.

The indictment also alleges that the 46-year-old stole $37,500 or more from a victim who was either elderly or disabled at the time.

Investigators these alleged crimes began as early as March 10, 2015.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is handling the case and plans to have a special prosecutor preside over it in court.

A spokesperson with the AG's office could only confirm the charges are directly related to her conduct within her former legal practice.

It's not known if Barborak has paid back any of the money owed to the victim in the case.