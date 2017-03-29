Warren man accused of selling heroin in Salem parking lot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man accused of selling heroin in Salem parking lot

SALEM, Ohio -

A Warren man faces drug trafficking charges after undercover agents say he sold them cocaine and heroin in Salem.

According to a news release from the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, 18-year-old Rha Dante Anthony Hudson sold three grams of heroin and two grams of crack during a drug deal allegedly carried Wednesday out in a parking lot on the 800 block of West State Street.

Both charges are felonies.

Authorities say when they arrested the suspect, he had $950 dollars on him.

