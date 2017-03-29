House approves bill to force public release of EPA science

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration

House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants

Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence

Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence

The U.S. Mint has proposed a new $1 coin with designs honoring a landmark anti-discrimination law that passed in territorial Alaska in 1945 and the Alaska Native woman influential in the law's passage.

The U.S. Mint has proposed a new $1 coin with designs honoring a landmark anti-discrimination law that passed in territorial Alaska in 1945 and the Alaska Native woman influential in the law's passage.

The Trump administration's travel ban has dealt a harsh blow to the Iranian-American community, where family ties run strong and friends and loved ones regularly shuttle between Los Angeles and Tehran.

The Trump administration's travel ban has dealt a harsh blow to the Iranian-American community, where family ties run strong and friends and loved ones regularly shuttle between Los Angeles and Tehran.

For Iranian-Americans, Trump travel ban keeps families apart

For Iranian-Americans, Trump travel ban keeps families apart

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Doctor who killed 1 at NYC hospital was 'aggressive'

Doctor who killed 1 at NYC hospital was 'aggressive'

Kidnapping charges filed against central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.

Kidnapping charges filed against central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are taking aim at the Environmental Protection Agency, targeting the way officials use science to develop new regulations.

A bill approved Wednesday by the GOP-controlled House would require that data used to support new regulations to protect human health and the environment be released to the public.

Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, said "the days of 'trust me' science are over," adding that the House bill would restore confidence in the EPA's decision-making process.

Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty and other Democrats said the bill would cripple EPA's ability to conduct scientific research based on confidential medical information and risks privacy violations by exposing sensitive patient data.

The bill was approved 228-194 and now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.