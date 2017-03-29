Horror, adventure, stunts on display in Cruise's 'The Mummy'

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence

The U.S. Mint has proposed a new $1 coin with designs honoring a landmark anti-discrimination law that passed in territorial Alaska in 1945 and the Alaska Native woman influential in the law's passage.

The Trump administration's travel ban has dealt a harsh blow to the Iranian-American community, where family ties run strong and friends and loved ones regularly shuttle between Los Angeles and Tehran.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Kidnapping charges filed against central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Universal Pictures is going back to its roots - monsters.

The studio on Wednesday debuted footage from its upcoming adventure film "The Mummy," which opens a monster universe drawing on Universal's vault of classic properties like "Bride of Frankenstein," ''Invisible Man" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

Tom Cruise stars in the Alex Kurtzman-directed "The Mummy," which is equal parts action and horror as Cruise's explorer Nick Morton attempts to combat an ancient evil that has been unlocked and threatens to destroy the world.

Sofia Boutella is the Mummy, once an Egyptian princess who turned to the dark side when denied the throne.

Kurtzman and the cast, including Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson, discussed Cruise's famous commitment to eye-popping stunts.

"I think I was brought onto this movie to be afraid to do stunts with Tom Cruise," Johnson said. "Tom does it all and he makes his co-stars do it too. And I do mean 'make.'"

Johnson laughed that when he would complain when he got hurt or bruised, Cruise would quip back: "Yeah, we jumped off a building dummy. It hurts!"

Cruise, who is on location for a shoot, delivered a video message to the audience.

"My love for this began with universal classic films," Cruise said. "To usher in a new age of gods and monsters is something that makes me very proud and excited."

Audiences can meet "the original monster" June 9.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.