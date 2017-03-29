St. Louis services set for April 9 for rock icon Chuck Berry

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

Chicago police, feds team up on new effort to curb violence

The U.S. Mint has proposed a new $1 coin with designs honoring a landmark anti-discrimination law that passed in territorial Alaska in 1945 and the Alaska Native woman influential in the law's passage.

The Trump administration's travel ban has dealt a harsh blow to the Iranian-American community, where family ties run strong and friends and loved ones regularly shuttle between Los Angeles and Tehran.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Kidnapping charges filed against central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chuck Berry fans will have their chance to pay their respects to the late rock 'n' roll visionary.

Berry's family announced in a statement Wednesday that a public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 9 at The Pageant club, where Berry frequently performed in his hometown of St. Louis. That will be followed by a service for Berry's family and friends, including those in the music industry.

The Pageant's owner and longtime Berry friend, Joe Edwards, told The Associated Press that Berry will lie in repose in an open casket, giving fans their last glimpse of the music legend.

Berry was 90 when he died March 18 at his home near St. Louis.

Berry's classics include "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven."

