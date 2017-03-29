H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Baseball 

Brookfield 6 Liberty 5

Western Reserve 7 LaBrae 1

Boardman 0 Fitch 4

Girard 2 Champion 5

Crestview 4 Ursuline 13

Howland 9 Cardinal Mooney 1

H.S. Softball

Bloomfield 0 Lordstown 15

Liberty 4 Brookfield 15

Lisbon 2 Ursuline 4

Fitch 1 Boardman 7

Niles 0 Hubbard 21

Champion 13 Girard 3

Badger 1 Mathews 13

Carrollton 10 Salem 0

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms