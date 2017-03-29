Liberty and Girard fire merger talks may have new life

A controversial plan to explore a merger between the Liberty and Girard fire departments may have new life.

Liberty trustee Jodi Stoyak wrote a letter to Girard officials and other Liberty trustees announcing that she plans to reintroduce a resolution at the township's April 10 meeting to move forward with a study exploring the feasibility of the potential merger.

If both communities agree to move forward with the study, they would ask for a grant from the state of Ohio's Innovation Fund to cover the $50,000 cost.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi told 21 News he supports the idea of the study if that funding can be secured, but would not be willing to spend local money on it.

The Liberty Board of Trustees were expected to vote on whether they would move forward with a feasibility study to determine if a joint fire district is a wise move at a meeting on Wednesday night, but a backlash from both communities took over the meeting.

"The idea of a centralized station scares the hell out of me," said one woman.

"I do not want to merge with anybody else. This is my township and I ain't sharing it with nobody," said another woman.

Liberty Trustees brought to the table an experienced man in joint fire districts, the fire chief of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, David "Chip" Comstock.

"If the sole and primary purpose of creating a joint fire district is to save money, stop," said Comstock.

"The reason we're doing this isn't because we don't have the money right now," said Liberty Trustee Chairman Stan Nudell.

Liberty Trustees said financially their okay but, they do have the highest tax base in Trumbull County and expressed concern for down the road.

"How long are we going to be able to survive without going out and getting new equipment," said Nudell.

The meeting eventually brought fireworks.

"You want us to bail you out," claimed one man. "You need money."

"We're not doing this to service us," said Trustee Jodi Stoyak. "The mayor and the council is not doing this to service them. This is just a beginning and we need to compromise. We need to open our eyes, open our ears and learn."

But, the input was clear.

"Insurance ratings like Chief Comstock said might go down, no. Not when you're responding to V&M Star from here," said one firefighter.

In the end, trustees abandoned their vote.

If the other Liberty trustees approve moving forward with the study at the April 10th meeting, Girard city council would need to also agree to move forward. If both communities agree, they would then proceed to ask the state for the money to pay for the study.



