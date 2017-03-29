Hiring new Warren police and firefighters proves challenging - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hiring new Warren police and firefighters proves challenging

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN, Ohio -

The city of Warren is working to hire more firefighters and police officers, a promise they made after taxes were raised last year. 

But it's a job they say is proving to be difficult.

An ad hoc committee of citizens and council members was formed before the levy, and the group continues to discuss how tax dollars are being used. 

Wednesday night, the committee discussed where they are in the process of hiring more than a dozen firefighters and police officers. 

"They are not normal employees. There are background checks, there are psychological exams, credit reviews, so the process takes a while,"  said Councilman, Eddie Colbert, chairman of the committee. 

Councilman Colbert told 21 News they also promised more tax dollars would be allotted for road repairs. They discussed some less traveled roadways they will work to repair. 

Another topic the committee discussed, a downtown open container law.  

A few years ago, the city was deemed an entertainment district. The state then granted permission to allow open containers in those districts. It's an idea council members said they have reservations about, but they are open to taking a step in that direction. 

"I am highly confident that we could sculpt a piece of legislation and craft a piece of legislation that could deal with a lot of those reservations," said Councilman Colbert. 

He also said he is open to allowing bar restaurants to have an outdoor patio where drinks would be permitted.

