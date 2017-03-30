North Carolina lawmakers announce deal to end HB2 standoff

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

The Trump administration plans to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States.

The Trump administration plans to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.

Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers said Wednesday night that they have an agreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill."

GOP leaders announced the new legislation would be debated and voted on Thursday. Details about the replacement weren't immediately available, and House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger declined to take questions during a brief news conference.

Cooper's office didn't immediately comment.

It also was unclear whether there were enough House and Senate votes to pass it. The Republican announcement followed several hours of private meetings among lawmakers, and with Berger and Moore shuttling between their corner offices at the Legislative Building.

The late-night work came as the NCAA has said North Carolina sites won't be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022 "absent any change" in the March 2016 law known as House Bill 2, which it views as discrimination. The NCAA said decisions would be made starting this week on events. North Carolina cities, schools and other groups have offered more than 130 bids for such events.

The NCAA already removed championship events from the state this year because of the law, which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

The law already has prompted some businesses to halt expansions and entertainers and sports organizations to cancel or move events, including the NBA All-Star game in Charlotte. An Associated Press analysis this week found that HB2 already will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

Leaders of national and state gay rights groups said Wednesday evening they only want legislation that completely repeals HB2 and does nothing else. They have complained about previous compromise proposals - that ultimately failed - because they said it kept discrimination on the books against LGBT people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.