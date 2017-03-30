Local Republican party leader attends panel at White House - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local Republican party leader attends panel at White House

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Women's health, child care, and entrepreneurship were hot topics during the Women's Empowerment Panel at the White House and one of our Valley's political leaders was there. 

Tracey Winbush, the head of President Donald Trump's campaign for Mahoning County, was one of roughly 150 women from across the country invited to the East Room of the White House.

Cabinet members Betsy Devos, U.S. Secretary of Education, and Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N, were among the panelists. Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump addressed the group.

Winbush said that President Trump spoke about education and access to capital for women to become entrepreneurs.

"He wants women to have hope so they will go out and achieve their dreams. Right now women are somewhat reserved still when it comes to accomplishing things in business and in the professional world and he wants to make sure that the barriers are completely down so women can go out and do that which they've always hoped to do," stated Winbush, Ohio Republican Party treasurer and vice chair of the Mahoning County Republican party.

Winbush spoke with Devos and Haley. She would like to bring them to the valley, especially Devos "to talk about education because of Youngstown City Schools."
 
Winbush would also like to see future workshops on the road regarding how to reach these goals.
 

