TRAFFIC ALERT | Portion of Route 62 closed in Canfield for paving

The estimated 4,200 cars and trucks that travel along a stretch of a Canfield road each day will have to take a detour for the rest of the work week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says U.S. Route 62, also known as Lisbon Street, is closed between Route 224 and State Route 446.

ODOT says the closure is planned for today and Friday as crews from the city make pavement repairs.

The recommended detour is U.S. 224 to State Route 446.