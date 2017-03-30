Two sentenced for Warren gun store burglary

The suspects were seen on surveillance video from J&D Firearms

Two of three Warren residents have been sentenced for the theft of 30 weapons from a Warren gun shop.

Laval Jackson, 44, was sentenced to 58 months in prison with credit for time served for theft of a firearm from a federal firearms dealer, possession of stolen firearms and being a felon in possession of firearms. Jackson pleaded guilty to the three charges in December.

Kristi Coxson, 34, was sentenced to time served followed by three years of supervised release. She was charged with one count of possessing stolen firearms.

Jackson, Coxson and Tyrone Thomas, 42, were indicted in connection with the break-in at J&D Firearms on Parkman Road last March.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

Investigators say the suspects used a wooden board to redirect a store security camera around 1 a.m., only to return six hours later with a sledgehammer to break through the store's wall.

Investigators say the suspects carried 27 handguns and three rifles out of the building.

Coxson told the agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that after the break-in, Thomas dumped the firearms on the bed of their North Street home, where they removed the price tags and attempted to obliterate the serial numbers.

The affidavit says that Thomas and Jackson told Coxson that they planned to sell the guns, and use the cash to pay bills, purchase a vehicle, pay off debts and purchase crack cocaine.