Three suspects charged in deadly biker gang shooting at Warren T - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three suspects charged in deadly biker gang shooting at Warren Twp. bar

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Three men now face charges in connection with a deadly bar shooting involving rival biker gangs.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Wednesday secretly indicted 46-year-old David Bailes, Jr. of Leavittsburg  and Charles Dellapenna III of Warren on two counts of aggravated murder, and issued a new indictment against 48-year-old James Gardner of Warren.

The charges stem from a June shooting incident at Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue in Warren Township.

Two people died as a result of the shooting. Three others were wounded, including Bailes who had faced a murder charge in Warren municipal court until it was dismissed in September.

Bailes was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday and booked into the Trumbull County Jail.  Bailes and Charles Dellapenna III, 47 of Warren are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the shooting deaths of Jason Moore and Robert Marto.  

Both Bailes and Dellapenna are also each charged with two counts of felonious assault for wounding Walter Hughes and Andrew Claypool during the shooting incident. Dellapenna is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Bond for Dellapenna is set at $1 million, while bond for Bailes is $100,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 4.

The grand jury also issued new charges against Gardner, charging him with murdering both Moore and Marto, and wounding Hughes and Claypool.

Gardner is also charged with obstructing justice and falsification.

Officials say the shooting broke out between two local biker clubs, FTW and Brother's Regime.

Police say Gardner and Bailes belong to FTW.

Marto, Moore, Claypool and Hughes were all members of the Brothers Regime at the time of the shooting according to police.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Flooding closes SR 165 in Green Township

    Flooding closes SR 165 in Green Township

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:54:20 GMT
    Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the area of 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 3:45 p.m., the road remains closed.  More >>
    Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the area of 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 3:45 p.m., the road remains closed.  More >>

  • 5 of 6 wounded in New York hospital now in stable condition

    5 of 6 wounded in New York hospital now in stable condition

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:45:08 GMT
    Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
    Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>

  • Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city

    Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-01 16:14:48 GMT
    Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Warren Now! held its first meeting this week to start the conversation at the Tech Belt Innovation Center. Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepr...More >>
    Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Warren Now! held its first meeting this week to start the conversation at the Tech Belt Innovation Center. Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepr...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms