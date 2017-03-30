Three suspects charged in deadly biker gang shooting at Warren Twp. bar

Three men now face charges in connection with a deadly bar shooting involving rival biker gangs.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Wednesday secretly indicted 46-year-old David Bailes, Jr. of Leavittsburg and Charles Dellapenna III of Warren on two counts of aggravated murder, and issued a new indictment against 48-year-old James Gardner of Warren.

The charges stem from a June shooting incident at Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue in Warren Township.

Two people died as a result of the shooting. Three others were wounded, including Bailes who had faced a murder charge in Warren municipal court until it was dismissed in September.

Bailes was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday and booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Bailes and Charles Dellapenna III, 47 of Warren are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the shooting deaths of Jason Moore and Robert Marto.

Both Bailes and Dellapenna are also each charged with two counts of felonious assault for wounding Walter Hughes and Andrew Claypool during the shooting incident. Dellapenna is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Bond for Dellapenna is set at $1 million, while bond for Bailes is $100,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 4.

The grand jury also issued new charges against Gardner, charging him with murdering both Moore and Marto, and wounding Hughes and Claypool.

Gardner is also charged with obstructing justice and falsification.

Officials say the shooting broke out between two local biker clubs, FTW and Brother's Regime.

Police say Gardner and Bailes belong to FTW.

Marto, Moore, Claypool and Hughes were all members of the Brothers Regime at the time of the shooting according to police.