Curbstone Coaches cancel high school basketball banquet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A long standing tradition is not happening this year due to lack of interest.

The Curbstone Coaches is cancelling its annual Byrd Giampetro High School Basketball Scholar/Athlete banquet that was scheduled for April 9.

The reasons for the cancellation this year is due to "a minimal amount of reservations and no applicants for two $1,000 scholarships" awarded by the organization.

In past years, the Curbstone Coaches awarded the scholarships to one senior boy and girl from nominees submitted by area schools.

